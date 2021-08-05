The series teased Blade’s gun in the MCU, and we missed them all

Not long ago we told you that some of the footage in the Loki series trailer never appeared in the series’ episodes. Today we will also come back to certain sequences from Loki, especially one that surprised us at first sight, but for which we never really took the time to really analyze it. That scene might just tease the weapon Blade will have in the MCU, in fact.

Warning: this item contains loot for the entire Loki series. Don’t read any further if you don’t want to read it.

Blades imminent arrival at the mcu

At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Marvel announced that Mahershala Ali would take on the role of Blade, his half-human, half-vampire anti-hero. The new film will be a reboot of the character of Blade, who was first brought to the big screen by Wesley Snipes in 1998.

In addition to its star, the film may already have found its director in Bassam Tariq. The latter is known, among other things, from the film Mogul Mowgli (2020). We previously envisioned in a dossier all of the options Blade would bring into the MCU, but we never thought about his future weapons. Perhaps today, thanks to the Loki series, we have a first hint on this subject.

Blades weapon that could be teased in the first episode

A crazy rumor has been circulating on the Internet for some time: The very first episode of the Loki series would have teased Blade’s future weapon in the MCU. But what is it really? Let’s go back to that first episode to get to the bottom of it. Remember, when he managed to escape TVA custody on the first episode of the series, Loki forced a staff member to return his confiscated Tesseract. By collecting, Loki understands the following facts: Not only does the TVA have a whole drawer full of infinity stones, but it also has no power over this timeless space. It is this drawer that interests us, because in the middle of the Infinity Stones there is a strange metallic cross.

However, vampires are known to be affected by religious icons, but also by money. Crosses and money are also the weaknesses of the vampires, who were most exploited in Marvel Comics. It is therefore very fascinating and meaningful to find one of these crosses in the VAT drawer. In Marvel Comics, remember that Blade has all of a vampire’s strengths without the cons (so he’s not sensitive to money or cruises). An item of this type could very well be used as a weapon by the character in the MCU in the future. It is also difficult to understand why this cross would otherwise rest in this drawer. But if all of this is actually connected, why and how would VAT have gotten into your fingers?

First of all, the Loki series has already made reference to vampires through Mobius. In episode 4 of the series, Loki actually confides that several variants have already been captured as titans, Kree, but also vampires. Furthermore, Blade could very well find himself in a special location in the Multiverse and play a role in the complex scenario of Phase 4 of the MCU, which would explain why the TVA would have gotten its cross. In any case, it is very unlikely that the latter ended up here by the greatest luck. What do you think of this theory? We’ll let you answer this question through our survey and through our comment section!

And if you enjoyed the Loki series, you’ll surely be delighted to hear that actor Tom Hiddleston saved an actress from an anxiety attack on the set of Loki. You can find all the details about this story that touched the actress in question in one of our previous articles.