The series is entitled to its collection of pop characters

His Dark Materials: At the Crossroads of Worlds series launched on HBO and BBC One started in November 2019 and are still in production after two seasons of 15 episodes. The latter was a huge success and now we have the right to his collection of Funko Pop figures for the fans.

His dark materials: At the World Cross: The Trilogy Adaptation

His dark materials: At the Crossroads of Worlds is a series adapted from the Philip Pullman trilogy and produced by New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO. It tells the story of Lyra Belacqua and her demon, who frantically oppose child kidnappers in order to carry out experiments with them and the dust, a strange particle.

With regard to the figure collection, we can find the main characters with their box window at a price of 12.49 euros. These are, of course, officially licensed products.

FUNKO POP ASRIEL FIGURINE WITH STELMARIA

This figure pays homage to Asriel with her leather coat and the snow leopard Stelmaria.

FUNKO POP LYRA FIGURE WITH TUB

We find Lyra with Pan, her pine marten in her arms. Her head is covered with her red woolen hat and she is wearing a long coat.

FIGURINE FUNKO POP MADAME COULTER WITH OZYMANDIA

Madame Coulter is always so classy with her blue dress and little jacket. She is accompanied by Ozymandias, her little monkey.

FUNKO POP LEE FIGURINE WITH HESTER

Lee’s Pop represents him perfectly with his cowboy outfit. He’s next to Hester, his faithful rabbit.