The sequel is assured with this new Captain America from the MCU

Captain America 4 is currently a work in progress at Marvel Studios and the Captain’s new face has finally been revealed.

Warning! This article contains spoilers for the Falcon and Winter Soldier franchises, the Avengers: Endgame film. If you don’t want to read it, don’t read any further.

The new captain is here

A few months ago the Marvel studios clarified the question of a season 2 of the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier or a fourth Captain America film, today we finally know the new face of the captain for the fourth part of the saga. The American media Deadline just reported the news: The new Captain America will be Anthony Mackie. In fact, the actor has made an agreement to officially play in Captain America 4.

Mackie officially made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2014 in the movie Captain America: The Winter Soldier, in which he played the role of Sam Wilson aka Falcon. In the film, Sam finds himself embroiled in a government conspiracy that reveals that SHIELD is indeed run by Hydra. During this adventure, he befriends Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), the MCU’s first Captain America.

Until recently, the character of Anthony Mackie was a minor character. But that changed with the original Marvel series Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which aired on Disney + earlier this year. In the series, which takes place immediately after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson honors the legacy of Captain America after Captain America gives him his shield. The series therefore follows Sam and his famous buddy, the Winter Soldier, played by Sebastian Stan.

Anthony Mackie revealed his training and diet a few months ago to move from “Fat Mackie” to “Mackie Movie,” a statement that suggested he would be back at the MCU sooner than expected. Today these assumptions are confirmed as the actor will actually be the new captain in Captain America 4.

Sebastian Stan from the game?

While it is certain that Anthony Mackie will repeat his role as Captain America in the fourth film of the saga, it is not yet known whether Sebastian Stan, aka Winter Soldier, will be there.

While you wait for more information, you can discover the actor’s reaction to the announcement by Mackie in the role of captain.

“YES. FUCK.”

We don’t currently have a release date for Captain America 4, but it’s no surprise that Anthony Mackie is taking up his role as Captain again. In fact, the 42-year-old actor has said he could play the role for 20 years if he can.

Captain America 4 is currently in the works and Malcolm Spellman, the showrunner of the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series, is writing the script. While you wait to learn more about the movie, there’s still some hidden details to uncover from the first episode of the latest Marvel production, What If …?, Available to stream on Disney +.