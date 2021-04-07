The sequel appears to be confirmed with this beloved MCU actor starring
Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, starring Russel Crowe, was released more than two decades ago and made an impression. Appreciated by fans, it also received a lot of positive reviews. Unfortunately, no sequel was made for them, although in 2018, 2019, and more recently, Russel Crowe distilled new information about a possible sequel. Today, focus on new information that would have leaked behind the scenes confirming a sequel to the film and most importantly of a valued MCU actor who would be offered the lead role. Explanations.
a Hollywood friendship at the origin of the project?
Gladiator could afford a sequel and not with just anyone. In fact, two actors would have created links during the making of the upcoming Marvel movie: Thor: Love and Thunder. You will understand, this is Russell Crowe, former historical film star, and Chris Hemsworth, iconic performer of the Norse god of thunder. A friendship from which an anthology film could emerge. The project would be as follows: a Crowe / Hemsworth co-production with the latter in the lead role.
According to a source close to interested parties, “Russell believes he is [Chris Hemsworth] would be the only actor able to credibly interpret his own son as part of a sequel to Gladiator. “She adds that the two actors“ study the concept carefully ”and“ spend hours thinking about script ideas. ”Interesting Fact: Chris Hemsworth’s wife, actress Elsa Pataky, allegedly suggested the idea to her husband. In fact, she joked repeatedly, that “they could easily pass themselves off as father and son”.
a highly anticipated sequel for the fans
All over Hollywood has been speculating about a possible sequel to the film for years. Gladiator was hugely successful when it was released, garnering more than a dozen Academy Award nominations, numerous awards, and around $ 400 million in sales. All the lights appear green as a result, and if Russel Crowe has proven in the past that he is undecided about Gladiator 2, it is clear that this meeting with Chris Hemsworth could well mean a change. Once again, only the future will give us an answer!