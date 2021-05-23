The Sepsis Diagnostics Market To Grow Beholding “Altruistic” Vision

The Sepsis Diagnostics Market report by Persistence Market Research goes by the changing trend of consumerism all across the healthcare vertical. “Going cashless” is amongst the “new” normals. Inorganic growth has also picked up. Key participants of the healthcare value chain – both – private and public – have joined hands for competing in the ever-demanding landscape.

Sepsis is a serious complication arising due to a compromised immune system that leads people to become susceptible to bacterial, viral, fungal, parasitic or other infections. Sepsis is among the most common causes of death in hospitals. Sepsis occurs when the immune system of the host responds to an infection, and then chemicals are released by the immune system to treat the infection. Upon entering the blood stream, this causes inflammation throughout the body. It leads to blood clots, leakage in blood vessels and poor blood flow, and it deprives the vital organs of the body of oxygen and nutrients.

Sepsis is considered as a three staged syndrome by many physicians starting with sepsis, leading to severe sepsis, and finally septic shock, which is considered as a medical emergency. People with a weak immune system, children, elderly people, and people with chronic diseases such as cancer, AIDS, diabetes, etc. are among high risk of contracting sepsis. The current methods of sepsis diagnostics rely on non-specific physiological and clinical criteria, which many a times makes it difficult to differentiate sepsis, from a systematic inflammatory response caused by normal inflammation. Blood test is the preliminary test for the evidence of infection, clotting, and impaired oxygen availability. Other laboratory tests such as urine, wound secretions and respiratory secretions are followed. If the confirmation of sepsis and the source of inflammation is not found using these tests, then X-rays, Computerized Tomography, Ultrasound, and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) are used.

The global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product, by technology, by end user, and by region. The product segments of the global sepsis diagnostics market are Assays and Reagents, blood culture media, instruments, and others. Technology based segmentation of the global sepsis diagnostics market is further classified into microbiology, molecular diagnostics, flow cytometry, and Immunoassays. The end users segmentation of the global sepsis diagnostics market is further segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, diagnostic centers, and pathology laboratories.

Assays and reagents in the products segment of the global sepsis diagnostics market dominated the global sepsis diagnostics market in terms of revenue in 2015. The high share of this segment is attributed to factors such as use of standard diagnostic methods in the diagnosis, increasing usage of assays in the sepsis diagnosis, along with increasing number of product approvals for marketing & commercialization globally. Molecular diagnostics is expected to dominate the global sepsis diagnostics market by technology during the forecast period of 2016-2024. Technological advances in the field of molecular diagnostics, along with increasing need for quick and accurate results, and inclination of doctors towards molecular diagnostic techniques for diagnosis are factors which are anticipated to boost the growth of the segment through 2024.

On the basis of geography, the global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented in to five key regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the global sepsis diagnostics market in 2015 in terms of value, owing to factors such as increasing demand for better healthcare facilities, growing adoption of new and advanced diagnostic techniques, high per capita healthcare expenditure, and increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, etc. leading to increasing hospital admissions and rising incidences of hospital acquired infection in the U.S.

Asia Pacific region is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2016-2024, owing to factors such as increasing geriatric population in the region, combined with developing healthcare infrastructure, and increasing prevalence of cancer and diabetes in countries such of India, China, and Australia. However, lack of awareness and shortage of skilled workforce in the Asia Pacific regions are some factors restraining the growth of the sepsis diagnostics market in this region.

Some of the key players in the global sepsis diagnostics market include BioMérieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., T2 Biosystems, Inc., Nanosphere, Inc., Cepheid, Roche Diagnostics Limited, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Bruker Corporation among others.

