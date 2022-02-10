The security package with outdoor camera and Echo Show 5 screen costs half

When it comes to protecting your home and deterring thieves, nothing beats an alarm or self-contained surveillance kit. Many brands have tumbled into the industry, but software monitoring is not always up to date due to a lack of funds. Today we therefore offer you the Amazon Blink package at half price and it is very efficient.

An outdoor security camera that sees everything

Blink company hit hard with their standalone and wireless cameras and Amazon decided to buy them. From now on, the manufacturer will be powered by the e-commerce giant, so it will have impeccable tracking of its devices.

The package currently benefits from a 58% reduction, taking it from €184.98 to €76.99. He understands :

the Blink outdoor camera and Amazon Echo Show 5 connected screen/speaker.

With these two elements, you can monitor what’s happening outside while you’re inside, but also view the recorded images when you return, unless you’d rather do it on your smartphone using the Blink application. In terms of autonomy, this camera can last up to two years thanks to two AA lithium batteries provided.

All you need to install the camera is a small Phillips screwdriver and then connect it to your WiFi network. The Blink app allows you to set a few things such as: B. Monitoring area, video duration, notifications and more.

The Amazon Echo Show is a smart connected speaker with a screen or vice versa. It uses the Amazon Alexa assistant to interact with you or other cameras like this famous Blink outdoor camera.

And if you want a tablet at the heart of your home automation, we have the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 for sale.

Affiliate Links

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.