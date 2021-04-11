The second season of the series “High School Musical” is just around the corner

It will open on the Disney + streaming platform on May 14th, and you can already watch the trailer.

Just over a month.

The universe of the “high school musical” continues to grow. On May 14, the second season of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” debuted on the Disney + streaming platform. The official trailer was released on Thursday April 8th.

This season, the East High Wildcats are preparing to present their spring musical “Beauty and the Beast” and compete in a theater competition against rival North High school. The second season also features new themes from Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett.

The production also includes Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara René, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders. Guests such as Derek Hough, Olivia Rose Keegan, Roman Banks, Andrew Barth Feldman and Asher Angel are also invited.