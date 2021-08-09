The season 2 premiere will customize this fan-loved message

While Season 2 of The Witcher hits December 17th, the showrunner of the series has finally revealed the contents of the first episode of the second season.

The greatest stories make the best stories

Inspired by the works of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher follows the legend of Géralt de Riv (Henri Cavill), a mutant monster hunter, and Princess Ciri (Freya Allan). In a medieval world where humans are often more vicious than animals, Géralt’s fate is linked to Ciri.

The first season of The Witcher, which was a relatively faithful adaptation of the first book, The Last Wish, and some of the stories from the second book, The Sword of Providence, ended with the reunion of Gerald and Ciri.

The pilot of the series, which adapted the story “Lesser Evil”, featured Renfri, a darker version of Snow White. The show runner of the series, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, recently confirmed that the first episode of the second season will be an adaptation of the story “A Grain of Truth,” which is often viewed as a twisted reinterpretation of the story Beauty and the Beast. Hissrich said of Season 2 of The Witcher:

“It’s a pretty poorly kept secret, but we’re actually adapting ‘A Seed of Truth’ for the opening of season two of The Witcher. We’re going to follow a father and daughter who find refuge in a dark place far from to be made for them. ” Security. This is where Nivellen comes in. We will explore his history and journey, as well as that of Geralt. This is the perfect start to this second season. We talk about family, about secrets and the monster that sometimes lies dormant in us. “

On the way to Kaer Morhen

The first episode of the second season will therefore feature Nivellen, who is the leader of a gang of ruthless bandits. He raped a young priestess while stealing a temple. As a punishment, the priestess curses Nivellen, who becomes “a monster in the skin of a monster” because he is already “a monster in the skin of a man”.

Actor Kristofer Hivju, featured in Game of Thrones, will play the role of the terrible Nivellen and meet Géralt as he investigates the mysterious death of a merchant.

It looks like a good portion of The Witcher’s second season will be an adaptation of Book 3, Blood of the Elves, and will take the duo to Kaer Morhen, the old fortress where Ciri is for the Wolf School of the Elves trained. If the family idea is the focus of the relationship between Gerald and Ciri in the second season, the term monster is also used by Nivellen, whose appearance reflects the personality.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich’s Witcher series tells the story of Géralt de Riv and plays Henri Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra and Joey Batey. Season 2 of the series will be available on Netflix on December 17th, and the first episode will be an adaptation of the story “A Seed of Truth”. While you wait for the series to continue, you can already discover the details of the casting for season 2.