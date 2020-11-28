The Seagate Expansion Special Edition’s 2 TB external hard drive costs 30 euros

Google’s announcement of the photo service that subtracts space from your quota in order to get a storage subscription isn’t a good surprise. One of the security-related solutions is to switch back to an external hard drive like the Seagate Expansion Special Edition currently available in stores.

Seagate Expansion Special Edition: A discreet, high quality external hard drive

The Seagate Expansion external hard drive is perfect for storing your data, photos, videos, and any important documents you have. It’s 2.5-inch, so it easily fits in any pocket and can be taken anywhere.

In terms of power, it uses the same USB cable that is used for transmission. In addition, it is compatible with both Windows and Mac or even Linux, provided it is formatted correctly. Note that the USB 3.0 standard is used for fast transfer, but is also compatible with USB 2.0 for better compatibility.

Count $ 59.99 on this flash sale, down from $ 89.99 before. We also have a 4TB from Seagate and a 5TB from Western Digital for a good price.

Why are you tempted?

Limited Edition PremiumCompact, 2.5-inch model USB 3.0 for transfer speed

