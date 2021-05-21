The scenario was leaked through the presence of a character adored by the fans

Hollywood had worked to bring the Sonic franchise to the silver screen for over twenty years. Finally, Paramount offers Jeff Fowler the production of the first film. After a chaotic marketing campaign that forced the production to completely revise the design of the character of the license from Sega and postpone the release date, the film Sonic Kinos will be released in February 2020. The response from the public and the critics has been more than positive and the Film is a huge box office hit with sales of $ 320 million on a budget of $ 90 million. Of course, Sonic 2 shows up and today, thanks to a leak, we know more about the synopsis and the characters that will be in the game.

A round-up that stays true to the Sega franchise

The continuation of Sonic’s adventures is slated for next April. A fan was able to get their hands on the script for this sequel from the United States’ Copyright Bureau. And according to the information that has just leaked, this new work has a new story in store for us. As the official synopsis says:

After Sonic settles in Green Hills, he’s ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him at home while they go on vacation. Except having barely left when Dr. Robotnik is back, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of an emerald that can build and destroy entire civilizations. Sonic leaves to team up with buddy Tails, and together they embark on a journey to get their hands on this priceless treasure so it doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

With such a recap, fans will be happy to see that the film will return to the roots of the story as the plot is inspired by the third episode of Sonic, which was released on Sega. Here it remains to be seen how Robotnik and Knucles meet to form their buddy. If this sequel matches the game, it’s a safe bet that Sonic and Knuckles will become allies at some point.

As a reminder, the question about the emerald in this round-up echoes the revelations made by Jeff Flower, who stated during an interview that this stone was “very important” and “a consistent part of Sonic-related mythology.”

Sonic 2, which is currently in post-production, should theoretically be released in April 2022. We find Jim Carrey in the role of Dr. Robotnik as well as James Marsden and Ben Schwartz in the role of the hedgehog.