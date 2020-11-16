The scenario in the hands of a legend, the Twittosphere reacts

We recently gave you a before / after about Naruto and Boruto characters, but we didn’t envision anything that would bring them closer in the future. Boruto fans can actually get one hell of a surprise this morning when they get out of bed or with their third coffee of the morning: Masashi Kishimoto takes things in hand! Wait, but wasn’t he the overseer of the famous manga already? When does this take effect? We immediately take stock of this big announcement.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations!

The Boruto Manga: Naruto Next Generations! was originally created under the supervision of Masashi Kishimoto, but the manga writing tasks went to Ukyo Kodachi and the illustrations to Mikio Ikemoto. To date, 51 chapters have already been created.

The manga, which has been pre-published in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and published by Kana in France since 2017, is now about to undergo a major change that is already causing a stir in the cottages.

The big announcement on the official Boruto account

NARUTO-BORUTO’s Twitter account posted a tweet today, November 16, 2020, confirming that the original creator of the franchise, Masashi Kishimoto, will now take over the helm of Boruto:

November 16, 2020

As for the Boruto manga, following the release of Boruto Chapter 52 in the December issue of V-Jump (on sale November 21), the production structure will be changed as planned. Many thanks to Mr. Kodachi who was previously a screenwriter. Thank you for your hard work. The processing will from now on correspond to the original designs by Masashi Kishimoto.

The original creator of the franchise should go for a more direct approach as they’ll be taking care of writing the manga themselves from the next chapter (i.e., the 52nd). This change has been planned for a long time and concerns the future. On the illustration page, Ikemoto will continue to work!

Receipt of this announcement on social networks

The reception on social networks has been inconsistent, although most internet users believe that Chapter 52 will be the bearer of a new era for Boruto and an era of quality. Some have played the humor card:

Kishimoto taking control of Boruto is like

“If anyone has to kill Naruto, it’s me.”

November 16, 2020

When others welcomed the upcoming change:

Are you waiting for Kishimoto to come back to Boruto? Boruto is actually going to be fine ???

November 16, 2020

Wait, Kishimoto is coming back for Boruto? Can Boruto be really good ???

With Kishimoto back, there could still be hope for Boruto.

November 16, 2020

Still others were a little more reluctant about the upcoming changes, especially with regards to female characters:

Nothing, just Kishimoto, is writing Boruto again, and we all know he’s bad at writing female characters

November 16, 2020

I don’t understand why … the new manga does a great job

Boruto is hated for its fillers, people don’t like it

But the Boruto manga is great

When Kishimoto takes over, all women are shown powerless (like Sakura) ….

And Naruto is sure to be dead …

November 16, 2020

And you what do you think We look forward to hearing from you in the following survey!