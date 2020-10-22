The scariest horror movie of all time, shows a scientific study

Halloween is getting closer and closer, want to scare yourself but don’t know what to choose when faced with a huge number of horror movies? A scientific study might be the remedy for your hesitation.

A surprising choice

This is an interesting question. What would be the scariest movie in the history of the seventh art? Halloween? Psychosis? Luminous? The exorcist? Suspiria? or even Doctor Caligari’s cabinet? So many classic horror movies that made us shiver so much it seems difficult to make a choice. Also, did you think that feature films by Alfred Hitchcock, Dario Argento and John Carpenter, filmmakers who were masters in the art of thriller and thrill, could easily claim the title of the scariest movie? No. According to a scientific study by Broadbandchoices entitled “Science of Scare Project,” it would ultimately be Sinister, published in 2012 and directed by Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange).

Ultra limited stock for our Halloween box!

🎃 Pamper yourself this Halloween 💀 with the new special Mr Jack Hitek Box! Receive a maximum of products with a market value of around € 75 for only € 39.99. Find out more here

To arrive at this surprisingly surprising result, the study invited fifty people to watch over 100 hours of horror films while monitoring their heart rate. In a list of Insidious, Conjuring, Hérédité, Paranormal Activity, It Follows, Conjuring 2, Mister Babadook, The Descent, and The Visit, all of the feature films released in the 2000s, the Scariest Film Award finally returned. to Sinister, before whom the heartbeat exploded. A message that will surely outrage more than one.

Filmed on an initial budget of $ 3 million, Sinister was a huge commercial hit when it hit theaters in 2012, grossing nearly $ 87 million at the global box office. A performance that even earned him a sequel in 2015. The film with Ethan Hawke takes place in a house where a writer moves in with his family. An act that is not that scary at first glance. It was unlikely that an entire family would be murdered in this place, which is under the wrath of a demon called “Bagul”.