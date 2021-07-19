The scariest doll ever returns with a new series

“Chucky”: the scariest doll to ever return for a new series

Its success in the late 1980s and early 1990s made it a movie classic. Now it is being adapted to television.

In 1988 “Child’s Play” opened in cinemas. The film followed Chucky and Andy. The first was a puppet occupied by the soul of a criminal. The second was its innocent owner. Chucky’s main goal was to kill Andy to usurp that body and become human again. Since the release of the first film, nine more projects related to this universe have been launched, which even featured Chucky’s wife and son.

The latest expansion of this horror phenomenon will appear in the form of a series – “Chucky”. In the project, chaos begins to reign in a quiet town after a vintage edition of the “Good Guy” dolls appear at a street festival. Several murders are reported thereafter, revealing the city’s hidden secrets.

Zachary Arthur (“Transparent”) plays the main role in “Chucky”, a 14-year-old who is fascinated by puppet sculptures. When you buy the Vintage Good Guy, you end up getting a little more than what you paid for. Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind and Björgvin Arnarson accompany him on this blood-soaked adventure.

“One of the things I wanted to do was bring the franchise back to its roots and have children protagonists. But since we were already immersed in this field in the first few films, I wanted something different, so this time we’re going to be exploring young teenagers, ”reveals Don Mancini, the creator of the franchise.

In the cast, we can count on the return of Jennifer Tilly, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent (Andy from the first film), Christine Elise and Brad Dourif, who will give the killer doll a voice again.

“Chucky” premieres on October 12th on SyFy in the USA. There is still no release date for Portugal.

