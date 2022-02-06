The São Jorge cinema celebrates its 72nd anniversary with four days of partying

From film to music, the initiatives will take place between February 24th and 27th, with many activities and free exhibitions.

The São Jorge Cinema is one of the most emblematic theaters in the city of Lisbon. This year the space that opened its doors for the first time in 1950 is celebrating its 72nd anniversary and will of course celebrate this date with a big party taking place between February 24th and 27th.

In this possible return to normality, classics such as Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shinning” or the 50th anniversary commemorative version of Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather” will be shown over the four days. But there is also a place for films that have recently been shown. Among them we find “Spencer” by Pablo Larraín and “Cantar! 2″ by Garth Jennings. The best part is that – despite room capacity – everyone can be seen for free.

The world of cinema will not be the only one involved in the celebrations. On the 26th, the children’s workshop “Light, Telephone, Action” will take place, during which the little ones can let their imagination run free for three hours, filming, playing, editing and finally following the production on the big screen.

There is also a guided tour of the room on the same day, showing not only all corners of the cinema building, but also how films were made before the digital age. A projectionist is responsible for this, showing how the film was put together and then projected.

In addition to the actions indicated, a cine-concert is planned for the 27th in which Miguel Gizzas will present the novel “Lugar para Dois” with the voices of Ricardo Carriço, Julio Isidro, João Didelet and Sofia Nicholson. Finally, on the same day, there will also be a reading entitled “Lá Para Ver” with the participation of the writer Lídia Jorge.

To know the entire program in detail, just consult the São Jorge website.