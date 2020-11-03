The SanDisk Extreme 512GB microSD memory card is now available at a great price

If you’re running out of storage on your mobile devices and you’re looking for a large capacity microSD card, here’s a very good plan for the SanDisk Extreme 512GB as the latter benefits from a nearly 60% reduction!

SanDisk Extreme: A powerful memory card for mobility

The microSD card is widely used by manufacturers and is used in many mobile devices:

SmartphoneTabletCameraAction cameraNintendo SwitchMini-PC (Raspberry Pi, …)

The model currently on sale is made by SanDisk and is the Extreme version, which means it has very good speeds:

Read up to 160 MB / s. Write up to 90 MB / s

Thanks to the UHS 3 (U3) and V30 certification, you can easily shoot in 4K!

You should also know that SanDisk cards were designed and tested in extreme conditions. They withstand extreme temperatures, water, bumps and even X-rays without any problems.

When it was released, this memory card was priced at over $ 200, but the price has gone down and is currently $ 89.99! And if you want a great Denon soundbar we have a model that is also available at a great price!

Why be tempted by this memory card?

Large Capacity Robust Efficient

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.