The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128 GB is also on sale

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is a smartphone that offers everything, especially since the community worked hand in hand with the brand on the design. The model for sale is the 128GB version and 5G compatible.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: a beautiful screen

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is equipped with a Super Amoled panel of the brand with a diagonal of 6.5 inches and a Full HD resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, in which case you can watch your videos enjoy, but also play with great fluidity. Especially since the technical data sheet has also been corrected:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 compatible 5G RAM: 6 GB Storage: 128 GB expandable via its microSD port

As you can see, fans prefer Qualcomm’s chip, which is superior to the brand’s Exynos.

For the photo part, Samsung offers a very nice experience with a 3-sensor module:

The first is a 12-megapixel main sensor, the second is a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and the third is a telephoto sensor with 8-megapixel 3x zoom.

The battery has a capacity of 4500 mAh and is compatible with 25 W fast charging, 15 W wireless charging and 4.5 W reverse charging.

In terms of price, it was introduced at 699 euros and today it is only 499 euros. Good price-performance ratio! If you have a tiny Google Nest Mini speaker, know that you can add a battery to make it completely autonomous.

Why crack?

120 Hz screen 5G compatibility Qualcomm chip

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.