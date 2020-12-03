The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G and S20 + 5G are sold out this Christmas

This year, Samsung introduced many high-end devices with a 5G version to satisfy the first subscribers to the new network. If you’re looking to move to 5G today, here’s a good plan for the Galaxy S20 5G and S20 + 5G to take advantage of the full speed of the network.

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 +: 2 devices ready for 5G

This good plan gives you a choice of two versions of the same device. This mainly depends on your requirements.

There are several differences between the two phones. The Galaxy S20 5G has a 6.2-inch screen with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels, while the S20 + has a 6.7-inch display with the same resolution and technology (Dynamix Amoled 2X). Both have a refresh rate of 120 Hz and are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Of course, both have a fingerprint sensor under the screen.

Now let’s get to what’s in their stomachs:

Processor: Samsung Exynos 990 RAM: 8 GB for the S20 5G and 12 GB for the S20 + 5G Storage: 128 GB expandable via a microSD card

If 128GB isn’t enough, we have a good plan for an external SSD drive and microSD card from Samsung.

For the photo part we also have a small difference, as the S20 + 5G has a 0.3 megapixel TOF 3D sensor while the S20 5G does not have one, otherwise we have a 3 sensor module:

12 megapixels, wide angle 64 megapixels, telephoto 3×12 megapixels, ultra wide angle

A 10 megapixel sensor is required for the front.

Last little difference, the battery. On the S20 5G we have a capacity of 4000 mAh, while for the S20 + it is 4500 mAh. On the other hand, the charging system is identical, 25 W fast, wireless 15 W and the reloading 4.5 W.

For the price, it’s currently € 699 for the S20 5G and € 799 for the Galaxy S20 + 5G, while both were more than € 1000 when they were released.

Why crack?

A beautiful screen with a choice of sizes Power for games and greedy apps A great discount for a 5G phone

