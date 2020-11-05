The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G benefits from an immediate discount of 290 euros

If you liked the last Galaxy Note 20 5G during Samsung’s presentation but wanted to wait a while to receive it, you’ve done well as it benefits from a nice discount of 290 euros!

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G: a powerful smartphone with a large screen

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G has a beautiful 6.7-inch Super Amoled screen (Infinity-O display) with a Full HD resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and HDR10 + compatibility. It also features Alway-on-Display technology, which shows the time and notifications on a small part of the screen by activating only the pixels needed. This prevents the device from waking up to save power. In addition, it has a 4700 mAh battery that is compatible with fast and wireless charging.

The following is on his stomach:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 + RAM: 8 GB Storage: 256 GB

Get out of the Samsung Exynos processor, we’re on the latest version of Qualcomm’s most powerful chip. You will have no problem playing the most demanding games. Productivity is greatly improved with the Smart Stylus.

For the photo, you need to rely on a triple sensor module:

12 megapixels with an aperture of 1: 1.8, 26 mm (wide angle), optical stabilization 64 megapixels with an aperture of 1: 2.0 (telephoto), optical stabilization and optical hybrid zoom with 3 x 12 megapixels and an aperture of 1 : 2.2, 13 mm (ultra wide) angle)

At 959 euros in the Samsung Store, it is currently only 669 euros or 290 euros discount with an additional voucher of 33 euros. We also have the Google Pixel 4a 5G on offer.

3 good reasons to crack

The intelligent pen Good value for money with the promo

