The Samsung Galaxy A31 is a serious alternative to the Xiaomi Redmi Note and is on sale as a bonus

Would you like to switch your smartphone without breaking the bank? Here is the Samsung Galaxy A31, a very good alternative to the Xiaomi Redmi Note, but without advertising!

Samsung Galaxy A31: The very good One UI surface and a maxi battery

The Samsung Galaxy A31 is a smartphone that has positioned itself as a device that wants to offer a good price-performance ratio with this new promo. It has a beautiful 6.4-inch Super Amoled screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. This is one of the points where it stands out from other devices in this price range.

Now let’s go inside:

Processor: Mediatek MT6768 Helio P65 RAM: 4 GB Storage space: 64 GB expandable with a micro SD card

For the photo part we have a quadruple sensor on the back, which is composed as follows:

a 48 megapixel wide angle, an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle, a 5 megapixel macro, and a 5 megapixel depth of field.

A 20 megapixel sensor that can also film in Full HD is required for the selfie.

Finally, in terms of autonomy, you have a 5000 mAh battery compatible with 15W fast charging. So you don’t have to worry.

While it was still at 299 euros, it has just dropped to 249 euros, a nice temporary reduction of 50 euros with a choice of 2 black or blue colors. Otherwise, we also have the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G, a very high quality model at a good price.

Why try?

Value for money Super amoled screen Quadruple photo module

