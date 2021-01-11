The sale of the “black version, inspired by the PS2” turns into a fiasco

Earlier this year, the SUP3RS website announced the upcoming sale of the black PlayStation 5, which was inspired by the PlayStation 2. Those interested had a great time on January 8th, the day that pre-orders opened in the US. -United. Problem: The sale quickly turned into a fiasco.

a total fiasco

Despite the success of their products, with stocks quickly selling out, the SUP3RS teams faced a number of issues last week. There 304 PlayStation 5s in the colors of the PlayStation 2 were offered for sale, not without complications. Initially, some internet users were billed for pre-orders that were not available, while others were unable to access the payment page due to excessive demand.

However, these issues are only the tip of the iceberg. And for good reason, as SUP3RS explains in a press release, the teams have been the target of “credible threats”. Fearing retaliation, the website decided to stop selling before the parties were reimbursed:

“Last night our team received credible threats to their security. We take these threats very seriously. We are not inclined to risk the security or welfare of our teams or the potential impact of it. Could make your order.

All existing orders will be canceled and fully refunded in the next few days. We wanted this sale to be a positive way to celebrate a shared nostalgia. However, it turns out that some people prefer to get involved.

If you were charged today but did not receive a confirmation email, your order was not completed. Fees for incomplete orders will be refunded. A refund usually takes effect within one day.

If we find it safe to start over, we will. Future product launches will be divided into smaller lots to avoid the same burden on our systems. “

While these threats have not been detailed by SUP3RS, they are important enough that the website decides to reimburse interested parties before it goes away completely. In response to these threats, the website even decided to delete its Twitter account. However, some buyers are still waiting for a refund and are now struggling to communicate with their teams quickly.

long awaited refunds

While shoppers who have used PayPal have received a quick refund thanks to the responsiveness of the online payment service, others are still waiting. Additionally, some fear that they will not be able to remove their payment information from the SUP3RS website. The site teams invite those affected to contact them directly through their website.

It is unclear whether the threats received from SUP3RS were issued by dissatisfied customers or directly from Sony. The Japanese publisher obviously has nothing to do with it, as they have already approved the third-party sales of PlayStation 5 interchangeable disks. SUP3RS could one day share the end of the story.