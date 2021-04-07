The Saarland begins its opening model | Free press

Saarbrücken (dpa) – It was a failed start in the truest sense of the word. The weather didn’t play a part in Saarland, just a few degrees above zero and icy winds.

In keeping with the atmosphere in the capital Saarbrücken. There, the sometimes very controversial Corona model project met with mixed feelings.

Since this Tuesday, the open-air restaurants, fitness studios, theaters and cinemas are open again to all Saarlanders – the admission requirement is a negative corona test. Saarland is the only federal state that has dared to take such an extensive opening step so far – in the middle of the third wave of pandemics.

Even among the locals, not everyone thinks this is a good thing. Saarland Prime Minister Tobias Hans defends his model against all opposition – the CDU politician confirmed on Tuesday that the easing is in line with current federal and state government resolutions. Even though these actually only refer to “selected regions” and not entire federal states.

Many Saarlanders are happy anyway. The test centers are well attended on the day they are open. The café terraces are probably not so bad because of the weather: in a popular Saarbrücken restaurant on the river promenade, a television team is initially the only guest until an intrepid elderly lady dares to sit at one of the empty tables.

The quick test shown and a completed form with personal data is a prerequisite for the coffee under hailstones. “We hope that we can at least work a little like this,” says a young waitress.

Still, there is great uncertainty. As the region’s hotel and restaurant association found in a survey, nearly 60 percent of members want to hold off opening: because it’s not worth it economically or for organizational reasons, they say. The situation is also mixed at the cultural institutions. While theater tickets are already sold out on Tuesday morning, some cinemas remain closed. In many places in the fitness studios, there was relief and anticipation for Tuesday’s workout.

As the Saarland reopens, calls for an immediate lockdown are getting louder in Berlin. Incidence rates are on the rise, scientists warn of overburdened hospitals and other consequences of the third wave of pandemics. Tobias Hans faces heavy headwinds – also from his own company.

Chancellor Angela Merkel recently made it clear on the talk show “Anne Will” that she believes openings at the moment are the wrong way to go. On Easter Monday, CDU boss Armin Laschet, who was also reprimanded by the Chancellor, called for a “bridge lock” to take effect as soon as possible. In addition, the federal talks scheduled for next Monday on how to move forward with the pandemic should be brought forward, Laschet demanded – and received a mixed response.

No support for the party leader came from Saarland on Tuesday. Hans does not think that the federal state round should be brought forward.

Meanwhile, SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach on Tuesday expressed concern about the procedure in the smallest country. In the worsening pandemic situation, relaxation is the wrong signal, what is needed is a “hard lockdown” with more state restrictions, he said on RTL / ntv “early start”.

Rising incidence rates and concerns that all easing measures would be withdrawn also concern many people in Saarland. The landlady of a traditional Saarbrücken bar speaks of a «sword of Damocles» hovering above the innkeepers.

This concern is not entirely unjustified: according to the government decision, the openings are initially only planned until April 18 and in this form only allowed as long as the incidence of seven days, ie the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within a week, is stable below 100. If the incidence exceeds 100 on three days, a traffic light system is activated – with an extensive test obligation (yellow), also for retailers.

In case of imminent overload of the care system, the emergency brake (red) must be applied: the openings are silvered, followed by a lockdown. It is unclear exactly when and how. There are no fixed upper limits for the operation of the emergency brake, the situation is analyzed daily, according to the State Chancellery. On Tuesday evening, the incidence in Saarland was 77.8.