The Russians paid influencers to tear down Pfizer vaccines

In two days, a major controversy is building up in France: Influencers have been contacted by what could be described as “dodgy” agency, particularly to denigrate the Pfizer vaccine. Olivier Véran, Minister for Solidarity and Health, has just spoken on this subject.

Anti-Pfizer campaigns

Several French Youtubers have received a partnership proposal aimed at denigrating the Pfizer vaccine. At our level, the whistleblowers were in particular the Youtubers Sami Ouladitto and Léo Grasset, the Youtubers who are better known under the name DirtyBiology.

An agency contacted me to share for a fee articles discrediting the Pfizer vaccine and to discuss its death rate. 2/4

May 20, 2021

It is strange.

I have received a partnership proposal which is to video down the Pfizer vaccine. Colossal budget, customer who wants to stay incognito and you have to hide the sponsorship.

Ethics / 20. If you see videos of this, you know it is an operation. pic.twitter.com/sl3ur9QuSu

May 24, 2021

Unbelievable.

The address of the London agency that contacted me is wrong. They never had premises there, it’s an aesthetic laser center! All employees have weird LinkedIn profiles … which have been missing since this morning. Everyone has worked in Russia before.

WTF pic.twitter.com/RKiEpYoMgV

May 24, 2021

Those Youtubers, who likely aren’t the only ones, received the following suggestion: in exchange for a video or posts aimed at disparaging the Pfizer vaccine (specifically by stating that the mortality rate attributed to the Pfizer vaccine “nearly three times.” is higher than “With the AtraZeneca vaccine (and that it is” unhealthy “) an agency that wants to remain incognito will pay them a substantial sum. More precisely, the at first sight so mysterious proposal by the agency” Fazze “is how follows:

We would like to share some information with the audience. The point is to discuss the news about Covid-19 and the vaccines being offered to the European population, especially AstraZeneca and Pfizer. The idea of ​​the campaign is to talk about certain results regarding the effectiveness of vaccines (we provide all the information). […] It’s not an advertisement for a product: it’s just about presenting this information on your favorite social networks (YouTube, Instagram or Tiktok).

Regarding the proposed remuneration, the agency remains vague again, with “the price that the influencer is considering” (although some of them who have been contacted mentioned amounts of around 2,000 euros). These are therefore quite substantial amounts. The deadline for the publication of these posts remains known, which is between one and seven days from May 19th (date of receipt of the partnership proposal). Here are all the elements that several Inclusiveists have received in France and that fascinate us as much as they do. Who is this agency and what exactly does it want? We take stock of the issue.

The ongoing investigation

First, the agency behind this proposal absolutely insists that the content offered by influencers doesn’t look like sponsored content. According to the Fazze agency, it must first and foremost look like a “personal opinion”. In other words, it didn’t matter that internet users suspect that the same agency is hiding behind all the posts mentioning the alleged high mortality rate of the Pfizer vaccine.

The fact that the agency in question wanted to work incognito raised many questions. First of all, after the first elements of the investigation conducted by different colleagues, a curious similarity was noted between the elements of language found in this request for partnership and the notices of the official Russian vaccine, in particular Sputnik V on Twitter. It must be said that the Russian laboratory responsible for the Sputnik V vaccine on Monday, May 24, 2021, still reported data from the Hungarian government that indicated particularly high mortality rates for other vaccines (and in particular a 32 times higher mortality rate) ). higher at Pfizer than at Sputnik V, according to said document).

With regard to the Fazze agency itself, our colleagues from Numerama have taken on the investigation. As mentioned earlier, it turns out that the Fazze agency uses several arguments for their information for influencers that the official Sputnik V vaccination account shares on Twitter. The Fazze agency signs up as a London agency, but their website does not feature clients or successful operations. However, the website offers the possibility to connect to a social network such as Facebook, Twitter, but also to Vkontakte, the most famous social network in Russia. As Numerama indicates, the Fazze agency is not yet registered as a company in the UK, and what’s more, the address given on its website does not allow it to be found in real life. It would therefore likely be a wrong address and a completely made-up business.

Olivier Véran’s speech

Everything, therefore, suggests that it is a large scale communication campaign (not to mention propaganda) (in fact, France may not be the only country affected) to create suspicion about the Pfizer vaccine, one of them highlight his “rival”, namely Sputnik V. During a trip to Avignon, the Minister for Solidarity and Health, Olivier Véran, was interviewed by our colleagues at BFMTV on this matter. The latter declared:

It’s lousy, it’s dangerous, it’s irresponsible, and it doesn’t work. (…) I don’t know where it comes from, I don’t know whether it comes from France or from abroad. I wouldn’t allow myself to speculate.

In fact, at the moment the French government has not commented on whether these communications measures could come from Russia. We will surely know more in the coming days.