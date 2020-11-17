The rooms of the Star Wars Hotel are revealed and completely overpriced

Disney World has been building its new project, the Star Wars Galactic Stracruiser Hotel, for several years. How will this hotel stand out from the crowd? What will the rooms of this simply extraordinary hotel look like and at what price can we discover them? We answer all of these questions in this article.

Disney World and the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Hotel

The Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Hotel has been under construction for several years. We feared that COVID-19 would delay the progress of the work, but it seems that if relying on the photos of the work recently taken and revealed by WDWNT (a website specializing in Disney parks) it does not) .

Construction continued during the pandemic, we are now convinced of that. The first reservation options should therefore, as Disney had envisaged, open at the end of the year or the beginning of next year. Up-front reservations could at least slightly offset the heavy losses the company suffered in the wake of the global pandemic (if the public’s excitement is proportional to Disney’s expectations). How will this hotel be? We previously had some glimpses of the exterior and interior of our property.

To this day, however, we had no idea what the hotel rooms might look like.

A first look at the Star Wars rooms

Disney wants you to feel like you are venturing aboard an intergalactic spaceship. As you will see, these rooms have been designed to look relatively simple (although they have a queen-size bed and a bunk bed made up of two small cabins), but they all come with screens detailing your trip. A window set into the wall can also be lowered to form a table.

Every cabin in the hotel will enjoy the experience to the full as the windows give you breathtaking views of the galaxy. The icing on the cake: The panorama is announced as developing during the stay!

Star Wars room rates

Disney therefore promises you a full Star Wars adventure. Hop aboard a luxury ship with upscale restaurants and cabins overlooking the room for two days if you so choose and if you have the means.

The hotel will in fact have two types of rooms. One will be a full size cabin (like the one pictured on the model kits) and the other will be a little more spacious. You must pay a minimum of USD 3,300 for a 2 night stay for one person to stay in one of these rooms. According to Disney, this award is the guarantee of an incomparable experience that promises an unparalleled experience for every visitor. The prices naturally rise depending on the number of visitors.