The Rookie Season 5 Release Date: Here’s everything we know so far

Hey there!! Here’s good news for all. The makers have decided to roll out The Rookie Season 5; however, the release date is still unknown.

Alexi Hawley created the police procedural crime drama The Rookie for ABC. The show is about a man in his 40s named John Nolan, who becomes the oldest rookie at the Los Angeles Police Department. Now that he is a police officer, he has to deal with how dangerous and unpredictable the job is, but he is determined to do well in his new job despite the challenges.

The story is based on William Norcross, a real-life LAPD officer who moved to LA in 2015 and joined the force when he was in his mid-40s.

On October 16, 2018, the first season of the show began. The first season ran until April 16, 2019, the second season ran from September 29, 2019, to May 10, 2020, and the third season ran from January 3, 2021, to May 16, 2021. The fourth season started on September 26, 2021, and fans have been waiting for news about whether or not the show will be renewed for a fifth season. This is understandable since the show has quickly gained a lot of fans.

Here’s what you need to know about The Rookie Season 5 Release Date

What is The Rookie Season 5 Release Date?

In March 2022, the show was given a fifth season. On March 31, when the show was renewed for a fifth season, Fillion posted on Instagram, “Congratulations on season 5!” and wrote, “I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve done with this show. Congratulations to everyone who has worked on #therookieabc over the years, including the actors, crew, writers, producers, casting directors, and directors.

Per ABC and reported by Deadline, The Rookie has maintained impressive viewing figures across its fourth season with episodes averaging 10 million viewers.

The actor also said, “This job really makes me happy, and I’m looking forward to working with you all on many more episodes.” I also want to thank the fans who come back again and again. You keep watching ’em, we’ll keep making ’em. #holycrap #therookie #season5 #abc And thanks to ABC for picking it up early! It makes me feel so good!”

What is The Rookie Season 5 All About?

The end of the last season was a great cliffhanger. At the USS Iowa Museum, we saw the police come up to Reynolds and shoot him. Brandon decides that she wants to follow her sister, but she later refuses to meet with her father and backs Nolan for the job of a union representative. Lopez sues Stone under RICO, but he finds out later that Evers told Grey about the lawsuit, and Grey wants to use Evers as an informant.

The next season will pick up where the last one left off, and we can’t wait to see how our police officer handles new problems at work now that he’s been promoted to the level of P2 and can patrol on his own.

Is There Any Trailor For The Rookie Season 5?

Since the movie hasn’t come out yet, there isn’t a trailer for it yet. The trailer is likely to come out a few weeks before Season 5 of The Rookie starts.

What About The Rookie Season 5 Cast?

Officer Jackson’s sad death was shown in the first episode of Season 4, which was a shocking turn of events. Titus Makin Jr. hasn’t said anything about leaving the show in public yet, but it looks like he won’t be there for the next season. Alex Hawley, who is in charge of The Rookie, gave a little bit of information about why the character was killed off in the show.

Nathan Fillion sent a message to fans that were both happy and sad as he finished filming the fourth season. He posted a picture of himself on Instagram with his police uniform hanging behind him. He wrote some touching words in the caption, which proves that he will be there as John Nolan in the next season.

Nathan Fillion played John Nolan.

Angela Lopez, played by Alyssa Diaz

Wade Grey, played by Richard T. Jones

The part of Lucy Chen was played by Melissa O’Neil.

Tim Bradford was played by Eric Winter.

Nyla Harper was played by Mekia Cox.

The part of Wesley Evers was played by Shawn Ashmore.

A Quick Recap of The Rookie Season 4?

The fourth season of The Rookie started on September 26, 2021, on ABC.

At the end of the last season, Jackson West gave his life to save Angela Lopez, setting up a dramatic cliffhanger for the beginning of this season.

Each episode has been full of twists and turns, and recent episodes have introduced a whole new cast of characters. For example, FBI trainee Simone Clark made her debut as a sneaky backdoor pilot.

In the upcoming season finale, Officer John Nolan will have to spend a week in solitary confinement with a young local officer who needs training while Bradford and Chen go undercover in a possible drug trafficking case.

That’s all about The Rookie Season 5 Release Date. For more such updates, stay tuned with us.