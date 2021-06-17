The Rod Ends Market to continue to go strong amidst innovative practices
Rod Ends Market: Overview
Rod ends also known as heim joints or rose joints are a type of bearing used in oscillating assemblies to reduce friction. It consists of a bearing mostly spherical, in the eye-shaped head of the rod end housing with integral shank. The rod ends misalign axially and thus allows the machinery to work efficiently even under misaligned or oscillating conditions. The other advantages of rod ends are it helps in eliminating edge stress and the excessive stress caused by adjacent components within a working machinery. The rod ends can constitute of plain spherical, ball or roller bearing. The sliding surface of the bearing is mirror finished and hence it smoothly can rotate within the housing. The rod ends can be non-lubricating or self-lubricating. The non-lubricating rod ends are made up of steel and are used in applications which has shock loads, alternating heavy loads or static heavy loads. The non-lubricating rod ends are provided with grooves for lubrication. The self-lubricating rod ends which are maintenance free has a self-lubricating sliding surface in combination with steel. These rod ends are used in applications where the friction coefficient should be less and no re-lubrication facility is provided.
Rod Ends Market: Drivers and Restraints
The rod ends are used in wide applications like automobiles, aerospace, industrial machinery, construction, etc. as it supports a wide range of mechanical tolerances, which can boost the overall growth of the global rod ends market. The use of rod ends is cost-effective solution since it substitutes welded or more sophisticated assemblies, and is a major driving factor for global rod ends market. The properties of rod ends like robustness and less maintenance also contributes in the growth of global rod ends market.
The introduction of inexpensive, self-lubricating rod ends which do not require any re-lubrication or maintenance are anticipated to limit the growth of global non-lubricating rod ends market.
Rod Ends Market: Segmentation
|basis of product type
|
|basis of number of components
|
|basis of material
|
|basis of PTFE lining type
|
|basis of lubrication
|
|basis of end use
|
Rod Ends Market: Key Players
Some of the key players in the global rod ends market are as follows:
- SKF
- RBC Bearings Incorporated
- FK Bearings
- Minebea Co., Ltd.
- AST Bearings LLC
- QA1
- Aurora Bearing
- THK CO., LTD.
- Alinabal, Inc.
- New Hampshire Ball Bearings
- NIPPON THOMPSON CO., LTD.
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size
- Supply & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
Regional analysis includes
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, BENELUX)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe)
- APEJ (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
- Japan
- MEA (GCC Countries, S. Africa, N. Africa)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
