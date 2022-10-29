The rockstar husband of one of Danny Masterson’s accusers said that his family is still being stalked by the Church of Scientology to this day

Actor Danny Masterson seems at his arraignment in Los Angeles Superior Court docket in Los Angeles, Calif. on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.Lucy Nicholson/Pool Picture by way of AP

The Mars Volta singer testified about his spouse throughout Danny Masterson’s trial on rape fees.

He mentioned his spouse instructed him in 2010 or 2011 that she had been raped by Masterson in 2001.

Cedric Zavala additionally testified that since his spouse reported the rape, his household has been stalked.

Carrying a darkish grey go well with with extensive shoulders, The Mars Volta lead singer Cedric Zavala took the stand within the third week of actor Danny Masterson’s Los Angeles trial on prison rape fees and mentioned that he and his spouse’s household have been monitored by the Church of Scientology for no less than the final 6 years.

The Los Angeles County District Lawyer’s workplace charged the “That ’70s Present” actor with three counts of rape in 2020 primarily based on the accounts of three ladies, certainly one of whom is Zavala’s spouse. The accusers, all former members of the Church of Scientology, alleged that Masterson, a lifelong member, assaulted them on the peak of his sitcom fame. Although the church just isn’t on trial, the accusations are interwoven with the witnesses’ experiences with the church after they tried to report the conduct.

Zavala testified that he met his spouse, referred to in complaints and all through the trial as Jane Doe 3, in 2008 they usually obtained married, “nearly instantly after,” and that he beloved her “like there is not any tomorrow.” On Friday, Zavala testified that his spouse opened as much as him in a dialog at their Franklin Hills dwelling between 2010 and 2011, and that she instructed him that she had been sexually assaulted by Masterson.

As he opened his testimony, Zavala was requested if he acknowledged Masterson within the room by the prosecution — the response to which drew one of many few seen reactions from Masterson all through the trial.

“Sure,” he answered, describing him as the person within the “darkish grey go well with, with curly crimson hair, and pale pores and skin.”

Later, when Zavala left the stand after additional questioning, Masterson glared at him as he exited the courtroom.

All through the testimony, Zavala defined to the court docket how reluctant his spouse was to open up throughout their dialog in regards to the incident with Masterson. They talked a couple of December 2001 incident that Jane Doe 3 had beforehand testified about, the place she alleged that Masterson raped her whereas she was unconscious.

“It appeared like she was managed by a distant,” Zavala mentioned. “It appeared like she was holding again, she appeared afraid.”

He added that his spouse appeared ashamed and embarrassed, avoiding eye contact and maintaining her palms gripped by her waist facet throughout their candid dialog. He mentioned that he was livid after studying about what she mentioned Masterson had executed to her.

“I used to be offended, livid.” Zavala mentioned, including that he reacted, “by telling her that she had been raped.”

Later, she opened as much as him about different incidents, he added.

“She appeared offended, embarrassed, and relieved as effectively, multi functional,” Zavala added. He later added that he had taken some Scientology programs prior to now, however by no means thought-about himself a member.

The three accusers within the prison trial and Zavala have a pending civil go well with filed in 2019 which lists Scientology as a defendant, alleging that the Church has harassed and stalked them since Los Angeles Police began investigating Masterson in 2016. The accounts within the civil lawsuit led to 3 prison fees of forcible rape filed by the Los Angeles County District Lawyer’s Workplace in 2020.

Like different witnesses within the prison trial, and within the civil case, Zavala alleged that he, his spouse, and two 9-year-olds had been stalked and harassed by the Church of Scientology for years. Scientology has denied the allegations within the civil go well with and the witness testimony within the prison case.

“The harassment allegations are apparent, cynical, and self-serving fictions,” a Scientology spokesperson beforehand instructed Insider. “The Church will prevail in opposition to these slanderous fees.”

Zavala corroborated his spouse — who had a panic assault on the stand discussing Scientology — and claimed that the harassment began after she formally reported the December 2001 rape to Austin police in 2016, after they lived in Texas.

“Have you ever been stalked and harassed by the Church of Scientology to at the present time?” the prosecution requested Zavala. “Sure, completely,” Zavala mentioned.

In a earlier assertion to Insider, a church spokesperson denied the testimony of the accusers and mentioned that “Church coverage explicitly calls for Scientologists abide by all legal guidelines of the land.”

