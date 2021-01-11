The river “La Casa de Papel” is infected with Covid-19

“Six days were enough to destroy me,” wrote Miguel Herrán on Instagram.

Six days after the positive test for Covid-19, the Spanish actor Miguel Herrán – known for his role in Rio in “La Casa de Papel”, but also for his participation in “Elite” – shared an outbreak on Instagram.

“Six days was enough to destroy me. I don’t want to talk anymore. Still eat. I stopped at my most constructive moment, which was becoming destructive, ”wrote the Malaga-born actor, 24. “I am disappointed in myself. I want to be a better person. “

The publication contains some photos. “Photo 1: On the first day, I received the message that I had to stay home. Sad but happy. Mastering emotions. On Monday, the sixth day: I can’t control anything, “said Miguel Herrán, before concluding:” I’m fine. It’s just a reflection that I wanted to share. “