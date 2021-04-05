The Rise of Bipolar Transistors Market Growth is Unstoppable by 2027

Bipolar Transistor is a type of transistor that uses electrons as well as holes as charging carriers. These transistors are current regulating devices that control the amount of current flowing from an emitter to collector terminals in proportion to the amount of biasing voltage. Bipolar devices can also switch high-speed signals, can be mass-produced to handle large currents, and can serve as high-power amplifiers in wireless transmitters and audio equipment. These transistors have several applications in cell phones, radio transmitters, televisions, computers, audio amplifiers, industrial control through electronic devices, and equipment.

Major players analyzed are ON Semiconductor (The U.S.), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Texas Instruments Inc. (The U.S.), Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc. (The U.S.), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (The U.S.), Diodes Incorporated, Nexperia, Toshiba Electronic Devices.

North America (Canada, Mexico, U.S.), Europe (France, Germany, UK, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Africa, Latin America, Middle East)

The COVID-19 crisis has caused stock market uncertainty, slowdown of major supply chain, decline in consumer trust, and rise in customer segment panic. The overall pandemic has affected manufacturing processes of several industries including electronics and semiconductor. Trade barriers further restrict the prospect of demand-supply. COVID-19 outbreak has caused a temporary delay in production, increased cost, and revenue losses in the bipolar transistors market.

Global bipolar transistor market has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. New projects throughout the world have stalled, which have significant demand for bipolar transistors.

Global factories have struggled to integrate new bipolar transistors as workers have stayed in their homes, which has disrupted the global supply chains.

Impact of COVID-19 on this market is temporary as just the production and supply chain is stalled. Once the situation improves, production, supply chains, and demand for these bipolar transistors are gradually going to increase.

This COVID-19 lockdown would help companies think about more advanced bipolar transistor to enhance efficiency.

Design complexities are one of the factors that hinder the market growth. Research activities in the field of bipolar junction transistors open up huge opportunities for applications in automotive, medical, and laboratory equipment, which drive the bipolar transistor market growth.

Asia-Pacific is one of the leading regions for bipolar transistors followed by North America and Europe. Technological developments in bipolar transistors create growth opportunities for this market. In addition, China is leading the country for bipolar transistors followed by Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and India. Growth in industrialization and increase in number of production hubs for semi-conductors also contribute toward the bipolar transistors market growth.

Growth in IoT demand is mainly due to benefits it offers in various sectors including industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, and communications industries. IoT requires less power consuming, bipolar transistors. This enhances bipolar transistor performance. IoT adoption fuels the need for enabler technologies, which is expected to improve bipolar transistor adoption. A rapid increase in consumer electronics and smartphones demand and production acts as a driver to push demand for these transistors during the forecast period globally.

