The reviewers hated “Don’t Look Up” – and broke DiCaprio’s record

As of 2013, the actor on the Rotten Tomatoes website has not had a movie on his résumé with such a low score.

In 2013, DiCaprio played Jay Gatsby, the strange millionaire F. Scott Fitzgerald imagined in “The Great Gatsby”. The film was made by director Baz Luhrman and a cast including the likes of Tobey Maguire and Carey Mulligan. But that didn’t guarantee the film’s critical success either.

The production with DiCaprio as the leading actor did not convince the critics, and “The Great Gatsby” landed on the Rotten Tomatoes review aggregator with a slightly commendable 48 percent. A small void on the resume of an actor known for making absolutely surgical decisions.

Since then, DiCaprio has had an impeccable career. That same year he appeared as Jordan Belfort in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” a film that was nominated for five Academy Awards and received a remarkable 79 percent rating. Two years later, it was Hugh Glass in The Revenant, the survivor, who eventually led him to the most coveted statuette of an actor. The note? 78 percent.

In the director’s chair with the honor of directing DiCaprio, first saw Martin Scorsese, then Alejandro Iñarritu and finally Quentin Tarantino. In 2019, the flood of good results continued in Once Upon a Time Hollywood, a film that won two Academy Awards, but none for DiCaprio. It was another blockbuster and critical success: the aggregator set the score to 85 percent.

Almost a decade later, this unbeaten path on the panel of critics finally seems to give way to the 56 percent of the aggregator who compiles the various critical notes published in the press.

The best series in the actor’s career was only between 2002 and 2006, four golden years for DiCaprio, which enchanted the critics with another four films. “New York Gangs” received a total of 73 percent, followed by “Catch Me If You Can” with 96 percent; “O Aviador”, at 86; and “The Departed – Between Enemies” at 90.

