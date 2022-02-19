the return of this character from the first film, revealed through a set photo

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman will always be missed, but the film’s sequel is nearing the end of its shoot. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will introduce us to many new faces, but also some that are much more familiar to us, as evidenced by this new photo taken by one of the actors after filming.

Black Panther: one actor at a time

The death of the main actor of Black Panther came as a real shock in the world of Hollywood cinema. Many tributes have been made in recent years, such as Netflix releasing a huge scholarship to its favorite acting school. The upcoming film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a vivid representation of this, as Chadwick Boseman single-handedly carried the film on his shoulders. Finding a new face to portray the character proved impossible for the production team. Marvel President Kevin Feige will announce in late 2020 that no actor will take on the role of T’Challa and that the film will focus on supporting characters. A sober and effective way to further develop the MCU taking into account the evolution of today’s world.

If we already know that some actors will reprise their roles from the first film, like Letitia Wright in Shuri, Lupita Nyong’o in Nakia or even Martin Freeman in Everett K.ross, not all actors did. Actor Nyong’o shared three pictures from the set of Wakanda Forever on Twitter, showing himself with four of his co-stars. At his side we see Winston Duke (M’Baku), Angela Bassett (Ramonda) and Letitia Wright, but also Danny Sapani, who plays the character of the elder of the frontier tribe M’Kathu in the first film. . If everyone else in the casting had been confirmed, it wasn’t until then.

Greetings from Wakanda! Happy 4th Anniversary to #BlackPanther. ud83dude45ud83cudfff‍u2640ufe0f pic.twitter.com/ueDBVyVQQt

February 16, 2022

A minor role in Wakanda Forever

Sapani’s role in the 2018 film Black Panther was minor, but his character M’Kathu had a high reputation as a member of the Wakanda Tribal Council. He was present at T’Challa’s coronation ceremony. Its presence in the sequel may indicate greater involvement of the tribal council in the latter, presumably over the election of a new king or a possible regency for the latter. There are several ways to use it, but it’s easy to imagine that the region will pay great honor to its late king by bringing together all the tribes of the kingdom and then deciding how to proceed for the next adventures.

One can only speculate about the plot of the film. The film’s screenwriter Ryan Coogler said in March 2021 that working on the film’s script would be very difficult without Chadwick Boseman. For now, we know the characters must contend with a new threat to their kingdom in the person of Doctor Doom himself. If the script hasn’t evolved since then, Doom will be at the head of a race just as powerful as they are, but more technologically advanced: the Atlanteans. In the Marvel Universe. Atlantis and Wakanda clashed relentlessly, sometimes defeated, sometimes victorious. A war that will only end because of a Deus Ex, in the presence of the opening of multiversal rifts, part of the event and the “Secret War” narrative arc. Rumors too big to be wrong also announce that a Secret War movie or series is in the pipeline on the Marvel side that has been talking about it since 2018, likely for Part 5 of their Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the meantime, the multiverse is already being turned upside down in the next Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with many of the characters drawn from Leaks.