the return of rumors with a possible totally insane crossover

Several year old rumors continue to fuel a possible Mario Kart 9 for 2021. Here they are, but with new features and maybe more believable?

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe still at the top

At the same time last year, rumors were circulating about the release of a possible Mario Kart 9. If the echoes have faded over time, they’ll be back on the table today, in 2021.

Would it be more likely this year? Are the rumors firmer? If nothing has been said since then, it is because we learned last year that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was selling even better in the UK than it was in 2019 and one of the most sold in the US. It’s simply number 1 in France. Mario Kart 8 was released on Wii U in 2014, the port on Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, in 2017. And this year the new features are called Mario Kart Tour, on mobile and Mario Kart: Live Home Circuit, though it’s more of a technological breakthrough and test game for Nintendo than a full-fledged episode. Maybe it’s time to offer speculative fans a new work?

The top 5 best selling video games in France for week 53! ud83d udcca ud83c udfae

ud83e udd47 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (switch)

ud83e udd48 Animal Crossing (switch)

ud83e udd49 Ring Fit Adventure (switch)

4. Just Dance 2021 (counter)

5. FIFA 21 (PS4)

Source: https://t.co/kFIECNmZoS pic.twitter.com/PxljmxD5Ao

January 11, 2021

A crossover in sight this summer?

Rumors feed each other and create new ones. One of the most haunting (and from an anonymous source) reports is about an overlap between the possible Mario Kart 9 and one of the must-haves of the Mario universe: Super Smash Bros Ultimate, which is itself one of Nintendo’s major franchises. Several characters can be integrated, e.g. B. Zelda, Breath Of The Wild Skin or Ice Climbers. And to go any further, it would even be game over and land in the trash cans this summer.

Keep track of business and take necessary precautions in the face of this information, which is currently just rumors. Especially since Mario’s 35 years, Nintendo has already got the job done in 2020 and is planning Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Rage on February 12th for 2021, as well as integrating the plumber at Animal Crossing.