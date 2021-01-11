The return of “O Sexo ea Cidade” is confirmed with new episodes

“And Just Like That …” is the name of the new project that will bring three of the well-known protagonists together.

The return is confirmed.

At Christmas it was just rumors, but now it’s certain that “Sex and the City” will return with new episodes. “And Just Like That …” is the name of the new project that brings together three of the protagonists of the well-known series that appeared in the late 1990s.

According to “Variety,” the return will feature characters from Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. Kim Cattrall had already shown she had no interest in returning, and much of it can be attributed to the relationship she has with Sarah Jessica Parker.

The new series airs on HBO Max and contains 10 episodes of 30 minutes each with the stories of friends Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte. “And Just Like That …” is already eligible for an Instagram page shared by Sarah Jessica Parker this Sunday. It already has more than 55,000 followers in a few hours.

The series “Sex and the City” was created by Darren Star and is based on a book by Candace Bushnell. Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon were the protagonists of the project. They interpreted the friends Carrie Bradshaw, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda and the various loving moments that went not only through New York in the United States.

“Sex and the City” premiered in 1998 and contained more than 90 episodes. In the six seasons he won eight Golden Globes.