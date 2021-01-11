The return of a popular Marvel / Netflix heroine on the Disney + series

While it’s now been roughly a year and a half since MCU fans haven’t had any new content, rumors have been rumored that Marvel is entering Phase 4. Not only does Kevin’s team Feige have the ability to produce films for the theater, but now they can also produce content in the form of series for Disney +. Programs to help you focus more and deepen the stories of characters like She-Hulk with Tatiana Maslany, who will play Jennifer Walters.

Krysten Ritter back as Jessica Jones?

Regarding this new upcoming Marvel series, there is a rumor from Daniel Ritchman bringing up the idea that Jessica Jones and her interpreter at the time on Netflix will be back on our screens soon, and in particular the She-Hulk series on Disney + .

Of course, this is just a rumor and nothing has been formalized. It should be noted, however, that the main interested party had brought up the issue of her return when Jessica Jones had on-screen and made no secret of the fact that she had done the tour and was not planning to put the costume back on. of character. In 2018, Netflix played the end of the series The Defenders, then the solo series Jessica Jones ended in June 2019. The actress could also have a single appearance on the future program. Note that Marvel and Disney are contractually bound to wait two years before they can again exploit the characters who had their series on Netflix.

As a reminder, She-Hulk plays Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner’s cousin, and becomes She-Hulk after he gives her blood to save her. On the screen, Tatiana Maslany will play Miss Hulk. We know that Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner aka Hulk in the MCU, has been cast and Tim Roth will be back in subscription.

As of now, no release date has been announced for She-Hulk. The series is still in preproduction.