The restart of a legendary license is in development

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is not growing yet. Since its inception in 2008 with the first episode of Iron Man, the company has grown and more characters have been introduced. If some films left a bit of bitterness for not exploiting their heroes enough, on the contrary, others have marked us by their high quality. Even today there are many franchises that were not used under the MCU. The trade media The Illuminerdi announced this Thursday, March 4th, that a restart of a flagship license at Marvel is in development. Explanations.

The X-Men are ready to enter the MCU

You will understand, it is indeed the X-Men franchise that should be the subject of a reboot by the teams at Marvel. Indeed, Kevin Fiege’s studios are in the process of developing a new film to introduce the entire little band with supernatural powers in style. As we know, the MCU is on the verge of a major expansion – phase 4 of its development has started with WandaVision, the final episode of which has been eagerly awaited. With that in mind, it’s no wonder that a franchise like X-Men has the right to its own feature film. The latter could soberly be called The Mutants – which is not final, given the relatively poor reception from the last film The New Mutants.

the words of the President of Marvel Studios

Obviously, Kevin Fiege would rather go for a movie than a well-known Disney + series format. While promoting his WandaVision series, he talked about the future of the X-Men in the MCU:

You know how much I love the X-Men. I already said I started from there. I can’t tell you anything until it’s officially announced, but you can be sure that there has been long discussion internally.

Mutants should therefore not stay on the sidelines for long. While a year has passed since their last big screen adventure, Marvel seems to be making the right choices about not getting the X-Men into theaters until they have a solid plan.