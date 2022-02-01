the rest will become clearer and filming will start next year

In 2019, Joker became the first R-rated film to gross over $1 billion at the box office and win two Academy Awards. It must be said that the audience was mesmerized by the performance by Joaquin Phoenix and the staging by Todd Phillips. The question of a sequel quickly arose. Since then, if the actor and the director were there, we’re still waiting for the announcement of a second opus. It seems to be on the right track.

A Warner-accepted screenplay and upcoming filming

In fact, the Clown Prince of Crime, played by Joaquin Phoenix, who is the fifth actor to play him on the big screen after Romero, Nicholson, Ledger and Leto, is gearing up for his return in the title role. At least that’s what a report published by Heroic Hollywood suggests.

Joaquin Phoenix would therefore reprise his role as Arthur Fleck/Joker in this sequel project, which would again be written and produced by Todd Phillips.

According to the latest information, the script for this sequel has already been sent to Warner Bros. and it looks like the studio has been attractive as filming for Joker 2 is set to begin in 2023 due to the actor’s busy schedule.

Of course, neither Phoenix nor Phillips and even less Warner have commented on these rumours, but this information comes from internal studio sources and given the success of the first opus and the many rumors surrounding a sequel, it seems very likely that we can see Joaquin Phoenix back in see Joker costume.

What could Joker 2 offer us?

That is the question that many people ask themselves. Indeed, if the announcement of a possible Joker sequel can cause excitement for some, we remain in reserve for others. What could Todd Phillips offer us for a Joker sequel?

According to Willem Dafoe, there is an excellent idea to exploit: that of an imposter Joker:

It would be possible not to have a joker duel but someone who says he’s the joker but he’s not.

The idea of ​​Dafoe returning to No Way Home to reprise his role as Green Goblin is not uninteresting:

This starting point would open up the possibility of an interesting story, especially if you have Phoenix Joker and then have someone who is either a fake or a reimagining. I dreamed a lot about it.

This synopsis could be a great idea for a second Joker part, especially when Willem Dafoe returns to cinema in a new villain role. Unfortunately, the actor hasn’t told anyone yet.

If rumors are to be believed, Joker 2 is set to start production next year, and if Dafoe’s idea succeeds, it could tie The Dark Knight to fake Batmans. And let’s admit that we would love to discover the confrontation between Willem Dafoe and Joaquin Phoenix in front of Todd Phillips’ camera!