The Resident Evil series release date is revealed in a creepy trailer

The official release date for the CG series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness has just been announced. While we wait for the next Netflix broadcast, we can get a good idea of ​​what to expect with a new trailer detailing the plot, protagonists, and some creatures. One thing is certain: Original Netflix content should be a hit with early adopters.

A saga that is talked about again and again

There’s a lot of talk about Resident Evil right now. With the release of Resident Evil Village and the most recent remake of Resident Evil 2, the horror saga, which blows its 25 candles this year, is enjoying growing popularity again. This is all the more beneficial for him as his fan base is already very well established.

This flare up won’t stop as the big screen appears to have new projects. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is slated to hit theaters in fall 2021. Many hope for a renewal of the adaptation with this film.

In fact, the Resident Evil movie saga, which was released between 2002 and 2016, found no audience at all. This animated series and upcoming movie could once again help rebalance gamers with video game customizations.

Resident Evil animated series is coming soon

In the meantime, one particularly hectic news is coming: it is the imminent arrival of the Netflix series, inspired by the universe of the saga. A trailer has already come out and can be viewed below:

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is expected on July 8, 2021. As you can see, the protagonists are the same as Resident Evil 2, namely: Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield. It will be a 3D animated series that clearly fits the style of the last games and should inspire even the most puristic fans.

The series is produced by TMS Entertainment (behind the film Akira) and the animation has been entrusted to the Quebico studio who worked on the previous animated film in the Resident Evil saga: Vendetta.

An untold story

The series’ plot is new as it will take place after Resident Evil 4. As a reminder, the game recreated the rescue of Ashley Graham, the daughter of the President of the United States. The cartoon will therefore take place in 2006, two years after the events of the game.

The story should alternate between periods of horror and investigation. Claire Redfield is actually trying to uncover the threads of a mysterious and terrible conspiracy involving the use of biological weapons. This time around we are far from Raccoon City as these gimmicks could hit the White House directly and put the whole country in great danger. I’ll see you on July 8, 2021 to find out if the series is really worth the detour.