The Rescaldo Festival returns to Lisbon with 13 performances in different spaces

The Rescaldo Festival returns to Lisbon with 13 performances in different spaces

The Rescaldo Festival returns to Lisbon with 13 performances in different spaces

The CCB, Galeria Zé dos Bois, Damas and St. George Church host several shows in March.

Tó Trips is one of the musicians who will perform.

The Rescaldo Festival returns to Lisbon for its 12th edition. After several years at Culturgest, the musical niche event is divided into four rooms. The concerts will take place at Centro Cultural de Belém (CCB), Galeria Zé dos Bois, Damas and St. George Church.

This year you can enjoy performances by names such as Rodrigo Amado & Tó Trips, Clothilde, Carlos Zíngaro, Vasco Alves, Toda Matéria, O Carro de Fogo de Sei Miguel, Má Estrela, Máquina Magnetética, Onda Xoque, Medusa Unit, Hetta, Banha da Cobra and Pedro Carneiro.

The Rescaldo Festival takes place between March 2nd and 6th. You can find out more about the distribution of the artists by room, day and time on the initiative’s official website. Tickets vary between €5 and €10. This page tells you where to buy them.