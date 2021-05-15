The recordings of the last season of “La Casa de Papel” are already finished

The recordings of the last season of “La Casa de Papel” are already finished

The recordings of the last season of “La Casa de Papel” are already finished

A photo with the ad was shared on the series’ official page. No premiere is currently planned.

There is no premiere date yet.

“It started with a robbery and ended up being a family.” This is the description taken in the photo posted on the official Instagram page of “La Casa de Papel” on Friday May 14th to announce the end of the shooting for the final season of the series to report. No release date is currently planned, but it should be later this year.

“The recording of the fifth part is finished. Thank you for supporting the resistance. We can’t wait to see how this story ends, ”continues the caption. In the picture you can see some elements of the group of robbers who are very smiling and wearing the usual red overalls and Dalis masks and this time they have come together to rob the Spanish central bank.

At the beginning of the year it was announced for the first time that the last season of the Spanish Netflix hit series could be released this summer. There are a total of 10 episodes that you can see in this fifth part.

Some of the scenes from this season of the series were filmed in the greater Lisbon area. Last summer Tokyo was in the Elevador da Bica in Almada and in an Arraial de Santos Populares in Bairro Alto. Actress Úrsula Corberó starred alongside one of the new actors in the act, Miguel Ángel Silvestre. The cast also has a new acquisition, Patrick Created.

In an interview with “Entertainment Weekly” magazine, the creator of “La Casa de Papel”, Álex Pina, said that this last season will be the most epic of all time. “We’re moving from a game of chess – an intellectual strategy – to a war strategy.”

Click on the gallery to see the photos that NiT took exclusively at Elevador da Bica last summer.