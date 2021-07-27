The recordings for the new season of “Warrior Nun” have already started

The Netflix series starring Portuguese Alba Baptista is set to return, but there is no confirmed release date yet.

Alba Baptista is the protagonist.

Good news for “Warrior Nun” fans: filming for the second season of the Netflix series has already begun. That Monday, July 26th, was the first day of shooting, according to an Instagram post from production creator Simon Barry.

There is still no confirmed release date for the new season of this fantasy series starring Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. At the end of season one, Ava finally accepts the role she has to play, but has to face the return of the demon Adriel, who is determined to destroy her.

