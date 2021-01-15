The reboot of the film reveals its first images and they whet the appetite for something

Announced many years ago, the Mortal Kombat movie reboot will gradually be revealed over time. Director, cast, synopsis, the information was shared a while ago. However, the reboot used the beginning of 2021 to reveal its first images. Something that will calm the skeptics.

The quality seems to be there

Following a light joke by actor Lewis Tan this Thursday, January 14th, Warner Bros. Pictures has shared the first images of the Mortal Kombat movie reboot. Through an exclusive article published in Entertainment Weekly magazine, this anticipated restart has shared that set of visual elements. Directed by Simon McQuoid, whose reboot will be the first feature film, Mortal Kombat has not yet fully revealed itself.

Already cataloged “R-Rated”, the restart should offer us bloody clashes, like what already happened in the video game saga signed by NetherRealm Studios. Deaths on the big screen for a larger than life spectacle that will make the most impatient fans salivate. A waiting period of only a few months, the film is planned for next April.

The cast consists of Ludi Lin (Liu Kang), Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), Joe Taslim (Sub-Zero), Hiroyuki Sanada (Scorpio), Mehcad Brooks (Jax), Lewis Tan (Cole Young) and Chin Han (Shang) Tsung). Is it going to be better than the original 1995 Paul WS Anderson film? It is more than likely. Still, it seems implausible that his raiding will ever keep up.