The Realme X50 5G is a serious alternative to the OnePlus Nord and Google Pixel 5 at a much cheaper price

The small Realme brand has made a name for itself thanks to smartphones with a very good price-performance ratio, and some models even offer the luxury of overshadowing OnePlus like the X50, as the latter also offers specifications. Good than the OnePlus Nord or the Google Pixel 5 at a much cheaper price.

Realme X50: Incredible value for money

The Realme X50 has a beautiful 6.57 inch screen with a Full HD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and an exceptional refresh rate of 120 Hz. With this display you can fully enjoy your videos and games since it offers very good Fluidity.

Under the hood we have a technical sheet similar to that of the OnePlus Nord and the Google Pixel 5:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Graphics chip: Adreno 620 RAM: 6 GB Storage: 128 GB

As we can see, we are not really out of place compared to our competitors. The photo part is equipped with 4 sensors:

48 megapixel wide angle with an aperture of 1: 1.88 megapixels Ultra wide angle with an aperture of 1: 2.32 megapixels for macros 2 megapixels for depth of field

For the front, Realme opted for a dual 16 and 2 megapixel sensor.

For the sake of autonomy, we have a 4200 mAh battery compatible with 30W fast charge, which means it can be charged to 70% in just 30 minutes.

It was launched at a price of 379 euros and has just risen to 349 euros!

Why succumb to this smartphone?

Large screen 120 Hz 5G compatibility Price-performance ratio

