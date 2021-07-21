The reality show, in which singles dressed as animals meet, has already made its debut on Netflix

It’s called “Sexy Beasts” and has been available on the streaming platform since Wednesday, July 21st.

What matters now is the personality and not the outward beauty, which can be really terrible.

Just like the Portuguese saying goes that we shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, the new Netflix dating show will make a point of showing the same thing, but in terms of love. “Sexy Beasts” is the newest bet on the streaming platform and debuted this Wednesday July 21st. The producer Lion TV has created a series of encounters in which individual participants blindly search for love and transform themselves into various mythical (and terrifying) animals and creatures through prostheses.

In every episode of “Sexy Beasts” narrated by comedian Rob Delaney, a single candidate has to choose between three people, fully costumed and disguised with makeup and prostheses. Here, more than the physical, inner beauty will be the decisive factor in choosing future love. And only after the decision and selection of the masked person with whom he most identifies his personality will the bachelor finally be able to see the real face behind all this animal disguise.

For this first season, divided into six episodes of approx. 30 minutes each, there are 48 unique fantasy creations, designed by Kristyan Mallet, an artist and prosthesis designer with extensive cinema experience and who has appeared in films such as “Mission Impossible 6”. The Justice League “or” Transformers “.

In the trailer released by the Netflix account in the UK – and which has already had more than 2 million views – some of these new faces are revealed in the animal version. You can see characters similar to pandas, bulls, sharks, birds, aliens, beavers, scarecrows and much more.

This new version of the dating show, inspired by the UK series “BBC Three” which was released in 2014 and was a hit in the UK, was created by Lion TV Executive Producer Simon Welton.

The recordings took place during the pandemic between the US and the UK. Netflix has already announced that it will release the second season of “Sexy Beasts” later this year with six more episodes.