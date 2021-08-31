The real wolf of Wall Street remains rich and intolerable – and is now an idol on TikTok

The real wolf of Wall Street remains rich and intolerable – and is now an idol on TikTok

The real wolf of Wall Street remains rich and intolerable – and is now an idol on TikTok

Jordan Belfort is now a motivational speaker and advertises on the social network with self-praise and macho comments.

It seems that the film’s portrait was really faithful

Jordan Belfort’s name may be unknown to many. The scenario changes when we call him by his nickname, The Wolf of Wall Street, a disrespectful figure on the New York Stock Exchange in the 90s – now turned into an idol by TikTok.

Through these two milestones in Belfort’s life, the American went through a bit of everything. Madness portrayed by Martin Scorsese’s film “The Wolf of Wall Street”, in which Leonardo DiCaprio takes on the role of a deranged, drugged, ruthless and deceiver Belfort.

The dubious maneuvers ended in tragedy and with Belfort in jail, accused of fraud and forced to repay the millions of his customers. But almost two decades later, he is not only free, but also a motivational speaker and an adoring figure.

She doesn’t quite do that on the social network at the moment, where she already has more than two million followers. In addition to videos with reactions to other videos – which usually end in a barrage of nonsense spiced with the occasional sexist comment – Belfort also takes the opportunity to separate the truth from the lie of everything that was shown in the 2013 film, which received five nominations for the Oscars.

In one of the most recent videos, he reacts to information about his famous yacht Nadine, which he denies paying $ 47 million – “it was less, much less,” he notes. In another video he follows the famous speech of DiCaprio in the film sentence by sentence and reveals that it happened exactly like that, word for word.

Hated by many, Belfort still has a loyal following of fans who see him as an example of success and a dubious lifestyle guru who is implicitly criticized in the film – which many consider a compliment to a life of drugs, women, and stolen dollars .

Belfort’s misogynistic streak stands out here and there. “Women, [agradar a um homem] it’s a lot easier, ”he says in response to a video. “All you have to do is feed him, fuck him, and then shut up. In this way you put everyone in your hands to eat. “

@Wolf on Wall Street

Just share the famous Chris Rock quote with all of you.

♬ Original sound – The Wolf of Wall Street

In his good style, Belfort continues to boast of the habits that made him famous. “What is considered despicable when you’re poor, but chic when you’re rich?” Asks a draftsman. “It’s a piece of cake,” notes Belfort. “To pay a hooker five thousand dollars a night.”

The political streak is evident here and there too, especially when answering questions put directly by other tiktokers. “Are you telling us something that people don’t want to hear?” “Being poor is a choice,” concludes Belfort, who continues to define himself as an ardent proponent of capitalism.

Belfort loses his temper in the face of another illustrator’s criticism of the dangers of capitalism. “What an ignorant statement. If you hate capitalism so much, why don’t you move to Venezuela and take a slice of bread with you, because you have to wait in line for a week to get one. “

“I’m as liberal as possible on a social level,” he says in another comment that accused him of being a liberal. “But here’s the bottom line: I’m fiscally conservative and socially liberal; I don’t want to know who is marrying whom, who is fucking whom, what you are or who you are; I am prejudiced against only two types of people: lazy and stupid. Otherwise I love everyone. And whoever has a problem with it, damn it. “

Despite selling himself as an economist, Belfort spent 22 months in federal prison after pleading guilty of fraud and money laundering in 1999. Ordered to return 92 million euros to injured investors, it was said in 2018 that the American had only paid about 10 million.

“I’m still a little bad,” he revealed in an interview with The Times in 2021, where he approached the crime for which he was convicted with the greatest of ease. “I’ve lost a lot of money.”

Belfort continues to live a luxurious life. If you look over his shoulder, you can see huge mansions and luxury cars at the various videos he publishes on TikTok.

Much of his money today comes from lectures he gives around the world to business people who admire his dubious way of doing business, despite all of his fraud and white-collar crime history. It is estimated at more than 67,000 euros per event.

@Wolf on Wall Street

Decision time 🤔

♬ Original sound – The Wolf of Wall Street