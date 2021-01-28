the real way to finally get the Arch of Nodens discovered

On Tuesday January 26th, we invited you to discover the nasty way to obtain the Arch of Nodens, an overwhelmed arch made by the Isu. The players were then close to discovery. It only took them a few more days to finally find the traditional solution.

The solution is again in the Access The Animus channel. These enthusiasts managed to unlock the secrets of this unbreakable rock by discovering the traditional way to break this supposedly unbreakable stone. To achieve their goals, the videographers had to take a closer look at the game collector’s box. After Access The Animus partially deciphered the Isu language, Access The Animus was able to translate the sentence and revealed a note: “The sword is the tool for not locking” or, in other words, “The sword is the tool for unlocking”.

Nice hint, but you have yet to figure out which sword to use. Members of the Access The Animus Channel apparently turned to Excalibur, the legendary sword available in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. If we refer to her in-game description, she could “break everything”. And that is a good thing, an unbreakable stone remains the subject of this investigation. Also, on the box of the collector’s edition of the game, there is a crow on which we can find the silhouette of Excalibur.

Problem: It is not enough to meet Excalibur on Northumbrian Rock. And for good reason it has to be beaten at a very specific point in time. To solve this part of the puzzle, Access The Animus looked at the “Collection of 3 lithographs depicting dazzling conceptual art created for the game”. Lithographs with symbols on the back. So we find twice the symbol of the game and a sun, but also inscriptions that form the word “now” at the end.

By overlaying the lithographs, they realized that it was necessary to make the sun disappear in order to form the word “now”. You will understand, it is therefore necessary to hit the stone with Excalibur while the sun is going down. As soon as the stone is destroyed, you retrieve the Nodens Arch. A special method that allows you to continue to restore the arc the traditional way. However, some people will likely prefer the Glitchy method, which is much faster if you don’t already have Excalibur. To arrive at these conclusions, Access The Animus could count on the discoveries of YouTubers Jayvee and JorRaptor.

The former found that the shores of Lake Northumbria resembled the edges of Singapore when the latter discovered the location of the rock. Another discovery is that Singapore-based Ubisoft studio took care of the region’s development. In addition, Antoine Henry, who has worked particularly on the development of the Isu language, is based in Singapore. Revelations that end up with a complex and detailed conundrum.