The real story of the teenager who built an online drug trafficking empire

It can be seen in the new Netflix documentary “Shiny Flakes: The Teen Dealer” and was the inspiration for “How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)”.

He was in prison for several years.

Shortly after the premiere of the third season of “How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)” – on July 27th – Netflix is ​​now releasing a documentary that tells the true story that inspired the narrative of the German production. “Shiny Flakes: The Teen Dealer” airs this Tuesday, August 3rd.

“How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)”, which debuted in 2019, is a light, fast-paced and entertaining series about a 17-year-old German boy named Moritz who decides to sell drugs in order to win back his longtime ex. Girlfriend who is still in love with.

The ex-girlfriend studied for a year in the USA and returned from there as a party expert and MDMA (or ecstasy) user. When Moritz realizes that she is interested in the school’s little drug dealer, Dan, he decides to become her rival.

The broken-hearted teen manages to persuade (or even force) his best friend Lenny to help him build an online drug on the deep web. The business is growing in popularity – and so are the dangers. Hence, computing techniques (and not only) are becoming more sophisticated and complex in order to avoid getting caught.

What many fans don’t know is that the project’s creators, Philipp Käßbohrer and Matthias Murmann, were inspired by a true story to create this series for Netflix. Moritz’s character is based on Maximilian, an 18-year-old boy who started selling drugs online in Leipzig in 2013.

Maximilian founded a digital shop called Shiny Flakes and made millions of euros with Bitcoins over the course of two years and became one of the largest drug dealers in Germany – all from his children’s room at home.

Thanks to his technological knowledge and instinct for understanding consumer habits, he has managed to build this successful business. Contrary to what happens in the series, Maximilian had no help from friends and did everything himself. He disguised the money as if it came from a web design company, but in 2015 the police caught him.

Even though his website is on the deep web, Maximilian made some computer errors that resulted in the police being able to find the clues. In addition, the sender and recipient details of one of the packages you sent were incorrect, so that the package did not reach anyone. Since it could not be returned either, the package remained in a German post office until one day it was opened – and the medication it contained was discovered.

There were several similar cases in and around Leipzig, which prompted the police to look for a pattern. Maximilian made the mistake of using the same post offices too often and was caught for that too. Authorities determined that it was this young adult who sent the packages.

To take the test, agents ordered drugs and managed to seize 40 kilos of illegal substances by intercepting packages. When they got to Maximilian’s, they waited to catch him buying drugs from a vendor and then confronted him with what they had just seen.

The biggest drug attack on the DarkNet of all time:

Maximilian even tried to destroy their hard drives to erase the evidence, but it didn’t go fast enough. The police arrested him and also confiscated 320 kilos of various drugs, the equivalent of more than four million euros, that were hidden in his room.

Maximilian was tried as a minor and received a seven-year prison sentence – with various benefits – which he is still serving. The former drug dealer can be released from prison for a few days a week. When he discovered that a series inspired by his story was being made, he decided one day to suddenly appear in the production set of the footage.

“We thought he invented everything, but he really was,” said one of the creators of the series, Matthias Murmann, the MSN portal, according to the magazine “Cosmopolitan”. “It was interesting to see his perspective.”

Murmann also said that Maximilian helped them tell the story by explaining how he boxed MDMA pills and what methods he had. This whole story is told in the documentary “Shiny Flakes: the Teenage Dealer”.

