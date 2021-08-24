The real story of the Taliban hostages, which will be a new film

“And Tomorrow We Will Be Dead” opens the Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland in September.

In 2011 a Swiss couple was traveling in Pakistan. Daniela Widmer and David Och were kidnapped and handed over to the Taliban. The two were held hostage for eight long months before they finally managed to escape. His story made headlines around the world.

Now, at a time when the Taliban are making international headlines again because of the turbulent situation in Afghanistan, this true story is being told in the cinema. The film “And Tomorrow We Will Be Dead” was also directed by the Swiss Michael Steiner and has Morgane Ferru and Sven Schelker as protagonists.

The world premiere of the production is planned for September 23 at the opening session of the Zurich Film Festival. It starts in Swiss cinemas about a month later.

