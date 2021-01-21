The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless gaming headphones cost 50 euros

Razer is a great prop in gaming, and the latter is playing the sales game with a promotion for the Hammerhead True Wireless gaming headphones.

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless: Wireless headphones for gamers

The field of video games is not just for PC or console gamers, it is becoming increasingly important on mobile devices (smartphones and tablets), and this is exactly the market that the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless are targeting.

These wireless headphones are already water and sweat resistant, so you can easily run or go to the weight room between games.

For the sound quality, Razer chose 13mm headphones with powerful sound. The controls are right on them and are tactile. You can therefore easily switch from one music to another, but also answer your calls or activate your voice assistant.

In terms of autonomy, it lasts 16 hours thanks to the charging box.

In general, we found these wireless headphones for around 119 euros, but with sales of 69.99 euros. If you work from home or travel regularly, you can find a very good touchscreen laptop from Asus that turns into a tablet here.

3 good reasons to be tried

Sound quality with 13mm drivers. Good autonomy. Very low latency

