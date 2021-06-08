The Rapid Microbial Detection Systems Market To Grow On A Quintessential Note

Artificial Intelligence is the future of the healthcare industry. This could be attributed to improvements in diagnostic precision as there would be automatic assistance regarding clinical operation, workforce, and quantitative imaging. The Rapid Microbial Detection Systems Market report by Persistence Market Research emphasizes on the inflow of artificial intelligence therein and also the medications (pharmaceuticals) to be rendered. Precise diagnostics leads to precise rendition of drugs.

Microbial detection is the process of identifying the harmful bacteria and fungi. Traditional microbial detection system are slow and can take more than one day in providing the results. Rapid microbial detection system is faster and better in identifying and detecting the microbial present in any system. Rapid microbial detection systems can be classified as qualitative, quantitative and identification methods. Qualitative rapid detection provide whether microbial are present or not in system. Quantitative system provide a numerical result indicating the total number of microbial present in a sample and identification system provide detail about the species or genus name of the microbial contaminating the sample. Specific system is used for the detection of viruses while same systems can be used for the identification of bacteria, fungi and molds.

Rapid microbial detection system market is expected to be driven by the accuracy and safety of devices. These devices also provide result in matter few hour while traditional system can take more than one day in yielding the results. Other factors driving the growth of rapid microbial detection system market are improved sensitivity and specificity, shorter product release time and improved process control. Increasing approval by the regulatory bodies around the world is also driving the growth of rapid microbial detection system market.

Rapid Microbial Detection Systems Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type Reagents

Kits

Buffers On the basis of techniques Polymerase Chain Reaction

Transcription Mediated Amplification

Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Bioluminescence

Fluorescence

Others On the basis of end user Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Companies

Food and Beverage Companies

Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Rapid microbial detection system market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period. This system is faster and more precise than the traditional microbial detection system. Also in traditional detection method higher colony growth is required as process is done by vision detection but rapid microbial detection system can detect and identify microbial growth even in case of lower culture growth.

Adenosine triphosphate bioluminescence technique is most used as this technique is considered as gold standard in the microbial detection system and it is more precise for detection. Rapid microbial detection system are automated system which provide better result in identification and counting of microbial as manual traditional detection system. Requirement of specific system for the virus identification is also expected to drive the growth of rapid microbial detection system. Increasing prevalence of viral disease will be one of the factor increasing sales of virus detection system.

Geographically, the global rapid microbial detection system market can be segmented in to regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the rapid microbial detection system market due to better infrastructure and technological advancement. Other factors are higher adoption of rapid microbial detection system by various industries and increasing regulatory approval. Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest growing market due to technological advancement, focus of the companies on comply with the FDA requirement and increasing focus of the government to avoid antimicrobial resistance.

Some of the market participants in the global rapid microbial detection system market are Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Merck KGaA, Pall Corporation, BioMérieux SA, Mocon, Inc, Shimadzu Corp. and Bruker. Some of the players are focusing on development of compatible and portable rapid microbial detection systems.

