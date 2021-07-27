The questions that went unanswered in the second season of “Eu Never”

The Netflix teen series has recently returned and has become one of the most watched streaming platforms again.

It has not yet been confirmed whether there will be a third season.

On July 15, the second season of “Eu Never” started on Netflix. Fans quickly returned to catapulting the teen series into the trends of the streaming platform, where it still remains in the top 10.

The romantic teenage production (which includes various dramas and comedic moments) follows Devi, a girl of Indian descent who loses her father in season one. Throughout the episodes, we realize how this will affect you and your family – and how you might want to change your experience in school.

Netflix has yet to confirm if there will be a third season of the project, but the narrative has some open ends – and several unanswered questions.

Will Devi and Paxton’s relationship last?

It’s been a busy season for Devi and Paxton. They were together, broke up, and were just friends until they officially became friends. Although Paxton wanted to keep the relationship a secret, he eventually came forward and surprised Devi at the ball. They stepped in together, hand in hand, showing that they felt obliged. But since Paxton had some doubts, are her feelings for Devi strong enough to stay together?

Paxton was obviously very concerned about her reputation and the image she has with friends and colleagues at school. Now that he’s back with Devi, will he defend her if they berate him and judge him for being with her? Will you be able to withstand this social pressure?

Will Ben try to defeat Devi?

At the end of season two, Ben comforts Devi after Paxton declined his prom invitation. And he is not very happy when he realizes that Paxton is actually going to dance and will surprise Devi. Eleanor eventually tells Ben that initially he was the one Devi had wanted to fight for since the beginning of the season, which surprised and even hurts him to see her with Paxton. After learning this, will Ben fully reactivate his feelings for Devi? Will it try to conquer it? And what does that mean for your relationship with Aneesa?

Will there be an opportunity for Nalini and for Dr. Give jackson?

After moving to India is canceled, Nalini begins a relationship with his dermatology rival, Dr. Jackson, to explore. However, he decides to end it after Devi tells him he thinks he got over his father’s death too quickly. Nalini accepts the perspective and says goodbye to Jackson, but not without exchanging a kiss. There has never been a problem between the two – and they clearly like each other. Will they be able to reconnect at some point?

Did Kamala and Prashant really end their relationship?

Kamala begins to ponder his arranged marriage to Prashant when his advice on how to interact with male colleagues at work – and the general sexist environment at the job – make things worse. At the dinner at which Prashant officially wanted to ask Kamala to marry him, Kamala literally runs off and goes to the ball, where he meets Professor Kulkarni. Does this mean that the relationship between Kamala and Prashant is really over? Will a love triangle develop with Professor Kulkarni?

What will happen to Eleanor’s love life?

First, Eleanor dated Oliver. He wasn’t a bad friend, but he didn’t add that much to their happiness, and the relationship fell apart when Eleanor got a chance with her childhood crush, Malcolm.

It was worse with Malcolm. She had toxic behaviors and a huge ego because she was a former Disney Channel star. At the end of the season, Malcolm told Eleanor that Devi and Fabiola were undermining their relationship – and then ended it with a message.

Then Trent – Paxton’s friend – asked Eleanor to dance together at the ball. Is it the beginning of a new love interest? Or was it just an excuse that Devi was alone on the dance floor at that moment? Either way, after that toxic relationship with Malcolm and the problems with her absent mother in season one, Eleanor definitely deserves a happy relationship.

