The Scouts have returned in cute cat type! Pic credit score: Megahouse

Regardless of cats not impacting the Assault on Titan collection, followers have made quite a few cat collabs on YouTube because the collection started. And now, we are able to pre-order 9 of our favourite scouts in cat type as a set!

And there’s additionally a mysterious determine in a cat meals tin! Is our favourite potato lady inside? Discover out earlier than the Rumbling turns into the Purring!

Our trio appears so cozy round a paper fireplace! Pic credit score: Megahouse

What will we find out about this set?

Though Nyan Cat figures have been offered individually, these kitties might be offered as a set. There are 9, together with a thriller determine that might be inside a cat meals tin!

Contemplating the recognition of the Nyan Cat Naruto figures, it’s solely a matter of time earlier than we now have extra Assault on Titan kitties to select from. Every determine is about 1.1 inches tall, is comprised of PVC and ABS, and can solely set you again $80.00!

Some might hesitate due to the value tag and dimension, however you’re getting 9 figures even when Megahouse does enlarge variations of the scout cats. You gained’t discover all of them collectively for a greater value.

The pre-order closes on August 21, 2022, and can ship in March 2023. So in case you love amassing a number of figures directly with out killing your pockets, that is for you.

This set contains:

Eren Yeager

Mikasa Ackerman

Armin Arlert

Jean Kirstein

Levi Ackerman

Erwin Smith

Hange Zoe

Sasha Braus

Nyan Cat is aware of find out how to battle!

Utilizing the Naruto Nyan Cat figures as a foundation, we all know that Titans and different enemies might be added to the lineup. What we don’t know is what sort of cat these characters might be.

The MEGA CAT PROJECT does greater than rework our favourite characters into cute feline figures. Every cat is distinct, making the character recognizable and referencing completely different cat breeds.

I encourage you to look by way of the photographs of any Nyan Cat determine and see all the small print they put into them. You gained’t have the ability to cease smiling once you see their tails!

And so they make an ideal present. Simply think about the appears on the faces of youngsters and adults after they see this set. You don’t must be an anime fan to get pleasure from these figures.

Simply maintain their dimension in thoughts in case you give these to a baby.